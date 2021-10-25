CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers overcame Ja Morant, Grizzlies for 1st win of season

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points and the Los Angeles...

fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
Carmelo Anthony
Ja Morant
Kent Bazemore
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Lookalike Steals The Show During Lakers Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Ja Morant Dazzles The Lakers

Ja Morant’s rise has been nothing short of incredible. The native of Dalzell, South Carolina, population 2,260, was lightly recruited and ended up at Murray State. By the time he was a sophomore he was a first-team All-American and entered the NBA Draft, going #2 to the Memphis Grizzlies. He...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Ja Morant goes off for 37 points in Grizzlies win Wednesday

Ja Morant finished Wednesday night’s game with 37 points (17-29 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in the Grizzlies’ opening night win over the Cavaliers. Fantasy Impact:. Ja continues to perform at an elite level when healthy. He seems to be a threat to...
NBA
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies have gone all-in on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies have their core two; will it work out long-term?. A contract extension between the Memphis Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson Jr. has been finalized, agreed upon, and will ultimately be signed – if it hasn’t already. Despite an injury-plagued third season, the Grizzlies had decided they had seen enough.
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo Grizzlies' Ja Morant Tweeted

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and in just his second season in the NBA led a super young Grizzlies team to the Western Conference Playoffs last season. They even beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game to make the...
NBA
FanSided

Grizzlies: Ja Morant was snubbed of a big time NBA Award already

After a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on a last-second missed free throw, Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant may hang his head. That said, he shouldn’t — the Grizzly superstar point guard has been arguably the best player in the Southwest Division this year. Scratch that — Morant has been the best player in the Western Conference thus far in 2021.
NBA
FanSided

Grizzlies: Ja Morant could have a say in the NBA MVP race

The Memphis Grizzlies got off to a 2-0 start in the 2021 season thanks to a pair of huge performances from Ja Morant. The Grizzly point guard dropped 37 points in the team’s season opener — a new franchise record. But his team would stumble to a loss in game...
NBA
Sporting News

Welcome to the Ja Morant Show: The Grizzlies point guard is an A-list superstar

When the bright lights come on, some players take extra energy from the situation, with the combination of adrenaline, responsibility and confidence morphing into superstar performances. At just 22 years old, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is quickly establishing himself as one of those bankable A-list hoopers as he...
NBA

Comments / 0

