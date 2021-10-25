Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

For those who don’t speak in meteorology, here’s what this meant for Sunday night’s game: The 49ers and Colts got drenched. The 49ers’ meeting against Indianapolis at Levi’s Stadium was played in the midst of a massive storm system that arrived off the California coast. The evening forecast in the Santa Clara area, per the National Weather Service, included an ongoing wind advisory and 100% chance of rain, with “new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.” Winds were expected to gust between 13 and 18 mph around kickoff and decrease to 7-12 mph during the game.
Comments / 0