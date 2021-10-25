City Council to review Chateau Theatre business proposals

CHICAGO (CBS) — After Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave potential bidders an extra two months to submit formal plans for building a Chicago casino, the city has received five proposals from three different bidders, and will now begin the process of choosing who will operate the city’s first casino. The mayor opened up the bidding process for the city’s first casino in April, and four months later extended the deadline by two months, setting a new deadline for Friday. Friday afternoon, the mayor’s office said the city had received five bids from three applicants: Bally’s Corporation submitted two proposals for two different sites; its casino...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO