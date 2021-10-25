CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City Council to review Chateau Theatre business proposals

By Alek LaShomb
KIMT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rochester City Council will review three business proposals for the operation and management of the historic Chateau Theatre at their study session on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Rochester's City Enrichment...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Rochester City Council overturns mayoral veto on 'Legends' building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The saga at City Hall over whether to scrap or save the former site of Legends Bar and Grill is set to continue after the Rochester City Council overturned a mayoral veto focused on the building's fate. Last month, the council denied deeming the Labor Temple building...
ROCHESTER, MN
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff City Council reviews status of cannabis ordinance

RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Red Bluff City Council will review the status of a drafted cannabis ordinance during the morning meeting. There will be a review on the status of a recent initiative petition from a group in Red Bluff committed to bringing cannabis businesses to Tehama county.
RED BLUFF, CA
KIMT

City of Rochester, Olmsted County to split cost of new roundabout near Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are set to split the cost of installing a new roundabout near Century High School. Local leaders are working to improve safety at the intersection of Viola Road NE and Cassidy Drive NE after a Century student was hit by a car two months ago while crossing the street. A recent study indicates converting the intersection to a roundabout will reduce delays, while dramatically improving pedestrian safety.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mason City residents can now communicate with local government by text

MASON CITY, Iowa – Residents can now get communicate with Mason City city government through text messages. Text “Hi” to 641-450-1627 to register with the city’s new interactive platform. Officials say this tool will be useful to notify the city of non-emergency issues such as potholes, garbage, or code violations and citizens can also learn about other informational guidance including programming for our various departments, agendas, transit, and other city services offered by our various departments.
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Theatre#Plummer Building#Chateau Theatre#City Enrichment Team#Threshold Arts#Ellerbe Architects#Mayo Clinic
KIMT

Election 2021: Mason City council-at-large seat on Tuesday's ballot

MASON CITY, Iowa - The polls will officially open for voting Tuesday in several area communities. One position on the ballot this year - the Mason City council-at-large seat. Incumbent Tom Thoma is vying for another four-year term, while park board member Troy Levenhagen is challenging his seat. Thoma is...
MASON CITY, IA
WTGS

Tybee city council proposes occupancy limit for short-term rentals

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — This week, Tybee's city council presented a new law to restrict the number of people who can stay on short-term rental properties. The popular beach vacation spot is in the process of re-evaluating some of its rental ordinances to reflect residential concerns about increased water use and sewage production that come with high-occupancy rentals.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Bidders Submit Five Proposals For Chicago’s First Casino

CHICAGO (CBS) — After Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave potential bidders an extra two months to submit formal plans for building a Chicago casino, the city has received five proposals from three different bidders, and will now begin the process of choosing who will operate the city’s first casino. The mayor opened up the bidding process for the city’s first casino in April, and four months later extended the deadline by two months, setting a new deadline for Friday. Friday afternoon, the mayor’s office said the city had received five bids from three applicants: Bally’s Corporation submitted two proposals for two different sites; its casino...
CHICAGO, IL
jackcentral.org

City Council reviews snow operations for the upcoming winter season

In preparation for the upcoming winter season, streets director Scott Overton spoke with Flagstaff City Council about snow operations yesterday afternoon, a meeting he attends annually. He set forth a brief presentation addressing snow preparation and readiness on behalf of the Public Works Division. “A lot of the discussion will...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KIMT

City of Rochester recognizes co-designers of COVID response project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are recognizing the hard work of community members helping the Med City navigate the pandemic. Nine Rochester residents received plaques and certificates during a ceremony at city hall Friday. The honorees co-designed a project with the City of Rochester submitted to the 2021 Bloomberg Global Mayors Challenge.
ROCHESTER, MN
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough City Council approves proposed new voting districts

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough City Council voted unanimously to approve proposed new voting districts at a meeting on Oct. 18. All cities and towns are required to redraw their voting districts every ten years based on the results of the federal census. Having obtained City Council’s endorsement, the City Clerk’s...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
KIMT

$150,000 state grant going to historic Charles City railroad depot

DES MOINES, Iowa – The renovation of the historic railroad depot in Charles City is getting a boost from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Charles City is getting $150,000 from the Iowa Great Places program to help transform the relocated depot into a trailhead for the Charley Western Trailway, a venue for meetings, and a gateway to a future railroad museum.
CHARLES CITY, IA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Hears Preliminary Plan for New Senior Affordable Housing Housing Project Proposed to be Built Facing City Hall

The City Council on Monday conducted a predevelopment plan review of the proposed 5-story affordable housing project for the elderly in the Civic Center, across the City Hall. The purpose of a predevelopment plan review by the City Council is to achieve better projects through early consultation between city staff and project applicants.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy