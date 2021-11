Visit the Miller-Cory House Museum for some Halloween fun! This program is appropriate for young children ages 3 through elementary school. The museum’s costumed docents will greet visitors in front of the farmhouse. There are numerous activities planned for the afternoon, including decorating your own Halloween cupcake, a scavenger hunt, crafts, and storytelling. Members of the cooking Committee will also demonstrate early American recipes over the open hearth. Be sure to come in costume!

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO