CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Open-source framework aims to facilitate faster and cheaper development of ticketing software

Railway Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTICKETING: Not-for-profit contactless ticketing body the Calypso Networks Association has announced Eclipse...

www.railwaygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Low-code and no-code software redefines developer jobs

Low-code and no-code has something for everyone -- for both non-tech users as well as experienced developers. But the movement toward low-code may be more slow-mo that originally hoped. "The applications that a business unit can solve without the need for IT professionals are general and recurring problems, which are already well modeled and solved by someone," says Gabriel Simonet, chief marketing officer for GeneXus. "But when the problem is not well solved or modeled, then IT professionals are needed."
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards Identify the Most Groundbreaking Products Available to Developers and IT Organizations

InfoWorld’s 2021 Bossie awards recognize the best open source software for software development, cloud-native computing, devops, data analytics, and machine learning. InfoWorld — the technology media brand committed to keeping IT decision-makers ahead of the technology curve — announces the winners of its 2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards, also known as the Bossies. Each year, these awards recognize the best open source software for businesses and professional users, and in its 15th year, the 28 winners are no different. Highlighted below are the most innovative products currently available to software developers and IT organizations, enabling them to do their jobs more efficiently at a time when they are presented with rapidly changing technology needs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Calypso#Specifications
devops.com

A Blueprint for Securing Software Development

Software development has changed dramatically in recent years, as technologies like DevOps, application containers, and cloud-native transform how software is built and distributed. Unfortunately, attackers have been paying close attention to these changes, and have retooled their attack strategies to take advantage of relatively weak security controls in software development and build environments. Attackers recognize that security teams are more focused on protecting infrastructure and less focused on software development and supply chains. This is how damaging attacks like SolarWinds happen – and it’s likely that attackers will strike again to yield even more successful outcomes.
SOFTWARE
techacrobat.com

5 Ways To Fit Software Development Into A Tight Budget

Business operations are complex, making it essential for organizations to embrace software solutions. Despite the availability of off-the-shelf applications, custom apps are a preferred choice. They address the unique needs and challenges of your business and pack the features you need. But the cost is always a concern as custom apps are heavy on the pocket. However, their benefits make them worth embracing. You can find a middle path by fitting software development into your tight budget. Here are some actionable measures that make it possible.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Developers: Intel's automated debugging tool ControlFlag is now open source

Intel's automated code debugging tool ControlFlag is now open source and available for developers to access for free – a move that will come as a relief to many who are tired of spending hours scrutinizing their software programs in search of a potential anomaly. Now available via GitHub, ControlFlag...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
devops.com

Atlassian Survey Shows Lack of Collaboration in Software Development

A survey of 750 IT and engineering leaders found that while a full 83% of respondents agree that interdepartmental communication is critical for successful software development, only 41% of respondents view cross-collaboration to be a priority. The survey gathered responses from within organizations that generated more than $50 million in...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

A Dev's Guide to Building a Cloud Version of Your Open Source Software [Part 1]

Qovery is a product simplifying app deployment and infrastructure management on AWS. In this 6-part article series, I will attempt to explain how to build a cloud-managed version of AppWrite. AppWrite is written in PHP for the backend and JS for the frontend. The idea is: if it works for AppWrite, then it is good to work for any other web open-source project with a similar technical stack. We will use the following technologies: [AppWrite] and [Redis] for managing persistent data.
SOFTWARE
chatsports.com

Java Web Frameworks Software Market SWOT Analysis by 2028: Pivotal Software, Google, Vaadin, Meteor Development Group, Haulmont etc.

The Java Web Frameworks Software report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market by providing information on the number of companies engaged in various segments of the Java Web Frameworks Software economy. Apart from exploring the key trends driving the market, the report discusses the most interesting case studies about the market including the overview of the future market development in the forecast period 2021-2028.
SOFTWARE
readwrite.com

The Future of the Software Developer Role

Software developers have been one of the most challenging jobs to fill in the U.S. for nearly ten years, so it’s no surprise that the developer shortage is set to escalate, with new figures showing a 35% shortfall by 2025. With analysts predicting that as much as 90% of organizations...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

IBM releases Open Source Cloud Guide, urges developers to contribute

IBM recently released a new Open Source Cloud Guide designed to outline three main things: how different cloud environments use open source, a variety of open source projects for hybrid cloud environments, and use cases important to hybrid cloud environments. Developers have been encouraged to not only use the guide...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How To Ask For Feedback As a New Software Developer

One of the best ways to grow as a software developer is by frequently asking for feedback from the people you work closely with. Feedback is a gift, don’t resist it. Feedback is a gift; don’t resist it. One of the best ways to grow as a software developer is...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

SETL open sources blockchain code

SETL is open sourcing its blockchain toolkit Portl in an effort to speed up adoption of distributed ledger technology by banks who have been wary of trusting their core ledger to a proprietary platform. Portl provides a permissioned toolset for financial institutions to build applications that interoperate between existing infrastructures...
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

How business makes streaming faster and cheaper with CDN and HESP support

Advertorial Here is everything about how the HESP integration helps CDN and the streaming platform by G-Core Labs ensure a high video streaming transmission rate for e-sports and gaming, efficient scalability for e-learning and telemedicine and high quality and minimum latencies for online streams, media and TV broadcasters. HESP (High...
TECHNOLOGY
digitalconnectmag.com

Technology books that marked software developers

Technology books can have a great effect on our software development professions. Although there are numerous books written, there are just a couple that literally marked us. An excellent book doesn’t just help us solve difficult issues, but it can change how we relate to them. As tales shaped our...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KTEN.com

Advantages and Disadvantages of Open Source Software

Originally Posted On: https://www.opensourceagenda.com/blog/advantages-and-disadvantages-of-open-source-software. By now, most people have heard of open source software, and probably have even tried some in the past. Traditional software has often seemed prohibitively expensive and beyond the reach of many people who would like to use it. For example, Microsoft Office is a very desirable application but currently Office Home & Student 2019 will cost around $140 in some places. Compare that to FreeOffice, which as the name suggests will not cost you anything, and you can see why many people will be tempted to try the latter which looks and feels very much like Microsoft Office.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy