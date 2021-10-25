Open-source framework aims to facilitate faster and cheaper development of ticketing software

InfoWorld’s 2021 Bossie awards recognize the best open source software for software development, cloud-native computing, devops, data analytics, and machine learning. InfoWorld — the technology media brand committed to keeping IT decision-makers ahead of the technology curve — announces the winners of its 2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards, also known as the Bossies. Each year, these awards recognize the best open source software for businesses and professional users, and in its 15th year, the 28 winners are no different. Highlighted below are the most innovative products currently available to software developers and IT organizations, enabling them to do their jobs more efficiently at a time when they are presented with rapidly changing technology needs.

