On the West Coast, the original California Racing Association (CRA) started in 1946. In the 1990s, it morphed into the Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) before the USAC/CRA Series took over the torch in 2004. This year marks the 75th anniversary season of the three separate sanctioning bodies that are in reality, all the same one. In all those seasons, thousands of drivers suited up and raced in the sanctioned events and nearly 400 of them have won main events. However, only three drivers have won over 100 main events in the combined groups. Two of the three, Dean Thompson and Rip Williams, are in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. The other is current superstar Damion Gardner who will be in action in Saturday’s Amsoil USAC/CRA race at Perris Auto Speedway.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO