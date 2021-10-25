5 Tips for Successful Use of Cover Crops and No-Till in Hemp

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has announced that its Fall Covers for Spring Savings Cover Crop Premium Discount Program will start on Wednesday, December 15th. While the 2022 acreage limit was doubled to 100,000 acres, compared to the 50,000 acre cap for 2021, eligible acres will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis, and receive a premium discount of $5 per acre on the following year’s crop insurance invoice for every enrolled and certified cover crop acre. However, before applying, farmers must certify their cover crops were seeded in fall 2021 through their local FSA office and include a federal crop insurance policy number with the application. With 185,000-plus acres applied for last year, ag officials expect the new limit to be reached quickly despite the doubling in size.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO