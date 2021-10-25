CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTOB’s Minhyuk And Shin Ye Eun Announced As New DJs For KBS Radio Programs

By D. Kim
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new hosts have been revealed for KBS radio programs!. On October 25, it was confirmed that BTOB’s Minhyuk will be the new DJ for KBS CoolFM’s “Kiss the Radio,” now titled “BTOB’s Kiss the Radio.”. He...

www.soompi.com

