BTOB’s Minhyuk And Shin Ye Eun Announced As New DJs For KBS Radio Programs

Right on the heels of “Lovesick Girls” joining the half-billion club, BLACKPINK’s “Playing With Fire” has also achieved a new milestone!. On October 30 at 1 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s “Playing With Fire” music video surpassed 700 million views on YouTube. This is their seventh group music video to surpass 700 million views, after “Whistle,” “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” It is also their eighth group video overall, counting the “How You Like That” dance performance video. BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s solo MV, “SOLO,” also currently has more than 700 million views.
