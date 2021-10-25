CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rookie gets hat trick as Red Wings cruise

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 8 days ago

CHICAGO – Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely...

wtvbam.com

Red Wings ride hat trick from Raymond for win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings’ two-game losing streak is history after they doubled up the Blackhawks 6-3 in Chicago Sunday. Lucas Raymond posted his first career hat trick in just his sixth career game. The 19-year-old also had an assist for Detroit, which improved to 3-2-and-1.
NHL
Reuters

Lucas Raymond, 19, records hat trick as Red Wings roll

Lucas Raymond had a hat trick in his sixth NHL game and the visiting Detroit Red Wings topped the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday. The 19-year-old Raymond, the team’s first-round pick last year, added an assist. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists and Dylan Larkin supplied three...
NHL
WRAL

Perreault has hat trick, Canadiens top Red Wings for 1st win

MONTREAL — Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five. Perreault, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman all scored their first goals in Canadiens uniforms. Defenseman Sami Niku also earned his first points in his first start, finishing with two assists.
NHL
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Get Shut Out In Calgary

Jacob Markstrom stopped all 33 shots Detroit took Thursday night in the Calgary Flames’ 3-0 victory over the Red Wings. Markstrom recorded his ninth career shutout in his 12th season in the NHL. He’d allowed seven goals with a .881 save percentage in Calgary’s first two games, but the rangy goalie had an answer for every challenge in this game.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Liveblog replay: Habs beat Red Wings to finally get into win column

Still in search of their first victory of the 2021-22 regular season, the Canadiens have added defenceman Sami Niku to the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at the Bell Centre. Puck drop just after 7 p.m. (City, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM) . Story continues...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Make Way for Red Wings Rookie Lucas Raymond

Is it finally a good time to be a Detroit Red Wings fan again?. The future is bright in Motown. Defenseman Moritz Seider has been red-hot, recording five assists in six games to kick off his NHL career. And now, Lucas Raymond leads all rookies in scoring with seven points, good for 15th overall in the NHL.
NHL
whtc.com

Larkin gets overtime winner as Red Wings get victory at Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Dylan Larkin scored a goal less than two minutes into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. Detroit faced a 2-0 deficit in the second period, but Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri both scored to send...
NHL
NHL
Sports
The Associated Press

Kane gets hat trick as Blackhawks beat Senators for 1st win

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane felt all the losses weighing on the Chicago Blackhawks, even while he was away from the team because of COVID-19. That weight is gone now. Kane had three goals and an assist in his return to the lineup, and the Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night for their first win of the season.
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Canadiens aim to get back on track at home vs. Red Wings

The Montreal Canadiens will try for a repeat of one of their few season highlights when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. The Canadiens routed Detroit 6-1 on Oct. 23, a game also held in Montreal. That one-sided result was the Canadiens' first victory of the season, and it standsas one of just two wins for the Habs in their nightmarish 2-8-0 start.
NHL
WXYZ

Red Wings' Moritz Seider named NHL Rookie of the Month in October

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has been named the NHL Rookie of the Month for October, just beating out his teammate Lucas Raymond. Seider led all rookies with eight assists and an average of 22:26 time on ice during nine games in October. His league debut on...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL

