Matt Campbell calls out Brock Purdy's critics after QB has big performance in win over Oklahoma State

Matt Campbell did not mince his words on Saturday night following Iowa State's win over No. 8 Oklahoma State. The head coach was well aware of the criticism that was directed at quarterback Brock Purdy early in the season following Iowa State's loss to Iowa at home. It was a loss in which Purdy threw three interceptions and was pulled in the second half. Campbell stood by Purdy after his performance, others outside of the program did not.
Central Iowa picks up more titles at state cross country

FORT DODGE — Central Iowa picked up three more championships Saturday during day two of state cross country. Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt won the Class 2A individual state championship. Earlham’s Jayden Dickson took first in Class 1A, and the AC/GC boys won the team title.
