(Festus) The fight is on to be called district champions in Missouri high school football. In this installment of Jefferson County Friday Night Football on KJFF, old rivals will go head-to-head for the first time this year in round one of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crystal City Hornets will travel 7-minutes down the road to take on the St. Pius Lancers at Father Dalton. It’s a year of first for the Lancers as they captured their first I-55 conference championship and looking for their first district championship since 1999. While head coach Dan Oliver is proud to be conference champions, the job still isn’t finished.

CRYSTAL CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO