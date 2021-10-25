CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPM™ 2021-'21 Game #3 vs Cleveland

By Patrick Rasmussen
denverstiffs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuggets vs Spurs I: " Nothing Cavalier about a revenge-game" If you are viewing the pre-game version of the TPM piece and you enjoy gonzo-basketball reporting, I invite you to please join me after the game where the same link will lead you to the post-game version. In it, all of...

www.denverstiffs.com

denverstiffs.com

Stiffs Mailbag: Michael Porter Jr.’s struggles, Bones Hyland, and much more

Welcome back to Mailbag Monday! The Denver Nuggets are 4-2 and had themselves a 2-2 week since the last edition of the mailbag. After losing their first back-to-back, the Nuggets won the second, demolishing the Dallas Mavericks and stealing a road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After an off day, the Nuggets will play two games in Memphis against the Grizzlies this week, followed by a game on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) play against the Denver Nuggets (1-1) at Ball Arena. Cleveland Cavaliers 99, Denver Nuggets 87 (Final) Denver Nuggets 3P% by player so far this year is like a post mortem on modern offense. pic.twitter.com/rNlaNyH1tK – 1:41 AM. Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor. “I’ll be honest, last year we...
denverstiffs.com

Monte Morris confirms Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic "fine" after knee panic

After hitting knees with Utah center Rudy Gobertin Tuesday’s eventual 122-110 defeat, Nikola Jokicfell was in agony, his right knee in pain. Down for some beats, Jokicfinally walked off the basketball court to the visiting dressing room, albeit with a visible limp. Although Nikola Jokic’s right knee was visibly swollen...
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Denver Nuggets fall to Utah Jazz shorthanded on the road

The Denver Nuggets started their game off against the Utah Jazz where they left off last night when they turned the ball over which led to an easy dunk for Donovan Mitchell that was quickly answered by Monte Morris. Nikola Jokic was called for a foul on a layup attempt by Rudy Gobert, and Gobert went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line. Aaron Gordon got to the rim after a couple of empty possessions for a reverse dunk before Jokic and Mike Conley traded triples.
denverstiffs.com

What can the Nuggets do about the bench?

The Nuggets are now 2-2. The Jazz game you can draw up as Jokic went out, but there have been quite a few causes for concern throughout the season so far. The biggest, in my opinion, is the bench unit that Malone is choosing to run. That being a lineup of Facu Compazzo, Austin Rivers, PJ Dozier, Jamychal Green, and Jeff Green. This lineup has played 55 possessions together and per cleaningtheglass.com, has a -53.4 net rating. Just as a reference for how bad that is, the 2015-16 76ers (the team that went 10-72) had a -10.4 net rating. So the Nuggets’ bench unit right now is playing roughly 5 times worse than the worst team of the past decade; a team that was losing on purpose! It is really, really, really bad right now and one could make an argument that the Nuggets’ bench is the worst in the league right now. It is clear something has to change, so let me pitch a few solutions as to what the Nuggets could do about their bench unit.
denverstiffs.com

Sixth Man: Denver's early standouts so far this season

Well I think we can all take a deep breath knowing Nikola Jokic’s injury is onkly a knee contusion. It seemed a lot worse as it could have been but it looks like he will not miss significant time. As for his play so far this seaon, I know this...
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Jamal Murray is still amazed by the passing of Nikola Jokic

This week, Denver Nuggets fans celebrated the six-year anniversary of their MVP’s NBA debut. NIkola Jokic played in his first game as a Nugget on October 28, 2015 against the Houston Rockets. In that game, he only played four minutes but scored on his only field-goal attempt. It’s amazing to think about how far Jokic and the team have come in six years and all the accomplishments we’ve already witnessed for a player that is still as young as the Joker.
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: Help Michael Porter Jr. help himself

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
denverstiffs.com

Denver Stiffs 2021 Early Season Roundtable

What are your thoughts on the Denver Nuggets after one week of play?. Asher Levy (@ashmanzini): The Nuggets have been up and down so far this season. I was pretty happy after two wins where the defense looked pretty good, but then the Nuggets lost to the Cavs. I started to realize that the offense has been lackluster to say the least, and a few players have been disappointing. I don’t really care much about the Jazz loss though because Jokic obviously got hurt, and it seemed like it would’ve been a win if he played. The bench is also the biggest concern for me.
denverstiffs.com

Recap: The Denver Nuggets escape with a tough win versus the T-Wolves.

The Nuggets took care of business against the T-Wolves tonight in a 93-91 win on the road. Jokic played phenomenally and was the leading scorer with 26 points. He finished 3 assists shy of a triple double as well. Bones Hyland also made his longest appearance in a Nuggets uniform logging 18 minutes. The highlight of the game was without a doubt the Will Barton game-saving block.
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nuggets dominate Dallas in 106-75 blowout

The Denver Nuggets took care of business on Friday night with a very convincing 106 to 75 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Nikola Jokic’s knee was well enough for him to play and the Joker didn’t miss a beat as he nearly notched his first triple-double of the season with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 8 assists. Dallas kept it competitive for the first half, but clearly ran out of gas after playing last night then traveling to altitude.
denverstiffs.com

Mile Highs and Lows: A Recap of the Denver Nuggets in October ‘21

Coming off of an MVP season by their starting center Nikola Jokic, but without their second-best player for the foreseeable future, nobody really knew what to predict for the Denver Nuggets this season. Jokic has surely captivated the attention of the media and every fan in the NBA by now, but the Nuggets seem to still be under the radar when it comes to the discussion surrounding which teams have the best shot at contending for a championship this season. In the first six games of the season, Jokic has proven that he is fully capable of carrying the team, even one that has a long ways to go to reaching their potential. In the first handful of games, a lot of concerns and questions have emerged, but if there’s one thing that is abundantly clear it is that the Nuggets are in good hands with the MVP leading the way.
Creative Writing
denverstiffs.com

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to win third straight against Memphis Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets (4-2) have started the season strong, and they’re going to look to keep up their winning ways in a tough game in the first of two straight against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3). Denver’s two losses came on a back-to-back last week to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz, but they’ve since blown out the Dallas Mavericks and beaten a tough Minnesota Timberwolves squad.
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Denver Nuggets slip on the road to Memphis Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets started out their game slow trading buckets with the Memphis Grizzlies before the Grizzlies started to go on a run. Denver eventually was forced to take a timeout when Memphis stretched their lead to 16-7 with 7:37 remaining. Coming out of the timeout, Denver still wasn’t getting many stops on the defensive end, but they had the offense rolling. Memphis ended up taking a timeout of their own with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter as Denver had cut the lead down to three. Out of the timeout, the two sides were trading buckets in the final minutes of the quarter, and Memphis would ultimately maintain that early lead into the quarter break 31-26.
denverstiffs.com

Stat of the Week: Slumping superstars and how Michael Porter Jr. can recover his mojo

The Denver Nuggets have a shooting problem. Averaging 30.1% from three in their first seven games of the season, the Nuggets have the third lowest three-point percentage in the entire NBA, just ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. The Thunder are in last place in the Western Conference, while the Pistons are last in the East. The Nuggets aren’t in great company there, and that needs to change as soon as possible.
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
