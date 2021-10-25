Buckley Program hosts event on free speech after recent Yale Law School controversy

The Oct. 26 article about the end of my deanship in 2022 is incomplete. While I was not on the Oct. 22 call with faculty cited in the article, President Peter Salovey, Provost Scott Strobel and Dean Nancy Brown have all conveyed to me their intentions to address structural issues in the administration and finance of Yale School of Public Health in a definitive, and I expect historic, way. Whether I am dean or not is a detail. The school is doing very well in its research, teaching and service metrics, suggesting that now is an excellent time for transition. The school is vibrant, the University is attentive and the deanship represents an exciting opportunity for an outstanding new leader. The key issues of strategic direction, administrative coherence and fiscal health of this vital school are my priorities in my last months as dean and subsequently as a member of our faculty. Finally, YSPH faculty, staff, students and alumni are assets and credits to Yale and its mission “For Humanity,” and I, for one, am most pleased to hear support from University leadership for ensuring our school’s long-term sustainability.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO