New Haven, CT

Buckley Program hosts event on free speech after recent Yale Law School controversy

By Eda Aker
Yale Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEda Aker and Sarah Cook, Contributing Photographers. Amid national conversations about racism and free speech triggered by Yale Law School’s recent handling of an allegedly-discriminatory email sent by student Trent Colbert LAW ’23, The William F. Buckley Jr. Program hosted a discussion on Friday on how universities balance free speech with...

yaledailynews.com

