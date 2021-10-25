Roche launches genomic profiling kit to ease cancer research

Beta Theta Pi held their second annual Buzz-a-Beta event, where members of the fraternity can have their heads shaved. The event is done to honor those fighting cancer and to raise money for cancer research and the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment. This year, 43 members of the fraternity choose to have their head shaved, raising $86,000 for cancer research. Jerry Alberts, the Chief Development Officer for the Purdue Center for Cancer Research and Stephanie Lowry, the donor relations for the Purdue Center for Cancer Research, attended the event, with Alberts taking some time before the start to thank those who donated.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO