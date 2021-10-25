Man Arrested After Selling Stolen Dirt Bike On Facebook Marketplace

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The 37-year-old driver of what police say was a stolen car is under arrest after he sped away when police in Longmont tried to pull over his car. Moments after that he caused a multiple-car crash that killed a 93-year-old Longmont man and left others injured. It happened near the intersection of East 9th Avenue and Pace Street on Thursday morning. (credit: CBS) Longmont police said officers were trying to pull over the driver at 9th Avenue and Lashley Street at 10:48 a.m. because he was believed to be in a stolen car. He sped away quickly from the...

LONGMONT, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO