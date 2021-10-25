Man Arrested After Selling Stolen Dirt Bike On Facebook Marketplace

“On October 19th, 2021, Officers with the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) arrested a female who was in possession of a loaded stolen handgun. During the past several weeks, NPU had been investigating Holly Newman, (40 yrs of Redding), for selling narcotics in the City of Redding. At approximately 7:00 PM, NPU located Newman on a vehicle stop and found her in possession of a loaded stolen handgun concealed in her waistband. Newman was also in possession of approximately 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, 8.78 grams psilocybin, and 8.7 grams of heroin. NPU developed information that Newman had two storage units in Redding and obtained a search warrant for them to be searched.
