Sandra Doubleday, 81

May 30, 1930 ~ October 16, 2021 (age 91) Guy A. Doubleday Sr. was born May 30, 1930, in Wales, Maine. He was first taken to school by horse and buggy. Guy met his bride, Shirley Whelihan, in Massachusetts and they were wed in September 1952. Guy served in the United States Navy, shipping out on the USS Kearsarge, and then serving on the General Hershey, which transported troops to the Korean conflict under blackout conditions. Together, Guy and Shirley raised four children, Kathleen, Guy Jr., Diane, and David. Guy Sr. was known as “Dub” by his friends and family. He worked construction as a young man and learned to shoe horses. He became an accomplished farrier and pursued that for 50 years, eventually specializing in trotters and pacers at Harness tracks in New York, Florida, and Kentucky. During all that time, he was a cowboy at heart. Upon retirement Dub and Shirley moved to Colorado where he continued to shoe horses around the country and rode his horses in the mountains, often moving cows for ranchers.

