We all have those days where washing your hair just isn’t a priority. Plus, washing your hair every day can actually be damaging to the natural oils of your luscious locks. However, dirty and oily hair isn’t something to be afraid of. Although there are a lot of dry shampoos on the market, why not embrace the oil? There are so many ways to style second, third or even fourth-day hair, while still looking put together. Here is a week’s worth of hairdos for the days in between your washes and different products to keep your roots looking fresh.

HAIR CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO