Very nice conditions will remain for the next several days. Another cold front will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing a continuation of dry weather but a few showers will be possible along the boundary. Cloudy skies will keep things cool Thursday but the clouds should give way after Thursday, but may be slow to do so. A strong easterly wave will also be moving into the eastern gulf Wednesday night into Thursday, but this wave will not make it far. The upper level pattern will help funnel the moisture and overall system to the NE by the end of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO