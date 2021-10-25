CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia invests in $1.6 billion South Pacific telco deal

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian telco Telstra has partnered with the Australian government in a $1.6 billion...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

How Australia's coal country past is scuppering its renewable energy future

The crucial climate change summit in Glasgow has just begun, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is bringing his widely criticised plan for net-zero emissions by 2050 to the negotiating table. Released last week, the plan promises to deliver deep cuts to Australia’s greenhouse-gas emissions by relying on new technology, while eschewing taxes and mandates. As the Grattan Institute warned this week, this will fail unless the government rolls out other market-based policies too, including better plans to use already existing low-emissions technology for vehicles and energy. The priority technologies identified in the plan include clean hydrogen, ultra low-cost solar, energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Yahoo pulls out of China, citing 'challenging' environment

HONG KONG (AP) — Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
ECONOMY
Variety

Though Travel Restrictions Ease in Parts of Asia, Tightened Measures in Hong Kong Could Put Local Film Industry at Risk

Travel restrictions are being eased in parts of Asia, bringing the prospects of tourist arrivals, restarts for local economies and easier logistics for filmmakers and executives. But Hong Kong, once the hub of East Asian filmmaking, tightened its border controls on Monday, a day in which the territory recorded just one new (imported) coronavirus infection. Also on Monday, Thailand and Australia both rolled back strict border restrictions which have been in place for some 18 months as a defense against COVID-19. Singapore and Malaysia moved in the same direction in the middle of last month. In each case, conditions apply. That...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Pacific#Telco#Australian Government#Telecommunications#Ap#Telstra#Digicel#Chinese
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at today’s opening of the United Nations climate summit with a 2050 net-zero emissions target born from a painful political process. Friendly nations will breathe a sigh of relief, freed from the awkward task of calling out Australia on that basic climate pledge. But the target won’t afford Australia much cover in Glasgow. This nation still doesn’t have a 2030 emissions-reduction target that passes international muster. Nor does it have policies to achieve greater near-term emissions cuts, or a strategy for the economic and social transition. The paucity of process around Australia’s climate...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Brookfield Agrees to Buy Australia’s AusNet in $7.7 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Australian natural gas transmission company AusNet Services has agreed to a binding takeover offer from a consortium including Brookfield Asset Management in a deal that values the business at A$10.2 billion ($7.7 billion). AusNet said its board unanimously supports the A$2.65 per share offer from the group, which...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
Country
China
kfgo.com

Australia’s Macquarie raises A$1.5 billion – sources

HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group has priced its shares at A$194 each to raise A$1.5 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The Sydney-based firm launched the deal on Friday to sell up to 7.9 million shares to raise A$1.5 billion as...
RETAIL
The Independent

India, UK to launch global solar grid project at COP26

India and the U.K. will launch a project that aims to create a solar grid connecting countries in different parts of the world at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow Scotland The project, known as the “Green Grids Initiative,” is being initiated by the International Solar Alliance, which was launched by India and France at the 2015 Paris climate conference to promote solar energy. The U.K. and India agreed to join forces in the initiative in May this year.Although solar energy is becoming cheaper than dirtier alternatives, countries cannot rely on it at night and must fall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Law.com

Gilbert + Tobin and Herbert Smith Freehills Advise on $1.6B Pacific Telco Deal

Australian corporate law firm Gilbert + Tobin is advising the Australian telecommunications company Telstra on its $1.6 billion acquisition of Digicel Pacific—the biggest mobile operator in the South Pacific region—in partnership with the Australian government. The Digicel business, which will be owned and operated by Telstra, provides communications services across...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia assures Singapore of promoting 'stable and secure' Asia Pacific through AUKUS

Australia has assured Singapore that its recent defense pact with the United States and the United Kingdom will promote a stable and secure Asia Pacific region, as told by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on October 27. Highlights. Singapore welcomes Australia’s AUKUS pact. Singapore and Japan to work together to...
JAPAN
BBC

Digicel Pacific: Australia's Telstra buys Pacific firm 'to block China'

The Australian government and telecoms giant Telstra are buying a Pacific telecoms company in a joint venture. The move is being viewed as a political block to China's influence in the region. Telstra called the A$2.1bn ($1.6bn; £1.2bn) deal a "unique and very attractive commercial opportunity to boost our presence...
ECONOMY
bleepingcomputer.com

South Korean telco KT suffers nationwide outage after routing error

The second-largest telecommunications provider in South Korea, KT Corporation, has suffered a nationwide outage today, leaving all its 16.5 million customers without internet connectivity and telephony services for about 40 minutes. The outage affected schools and students who attended online classes, delayed food delivery orders, prevented physicians from accessing patient...
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Tesla made $1.6 billion in Q3, is switching to LFP batteries globally

Tesla made a profit of $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021. It built 237,823 cars and delivered 241,391 cars in the process, ending Q3 with $1.3 billion in free cash flow and $16 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Impressively, these record results happened despite supply chain woes like clogged ports and the semiconductor shortage.
ECONOMY
shorenewsnetwork.com

UK announces 10 billion pounds of green deals at investment summit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said it had attracted nearly 10 billion pounds ($13.72 billion) from global investors to fund its green regeneration agenda, as it hosted an investment summit involving 200 of the world’s top financiers and executives. The summit marks post-Brexit Britain’s biggest push to woo investors, even leveraging...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

'Ordinary people suffer most': China farms face climate woes

JIAOZUO, China (AP) — Wang Yuetang’s sneakers sink into the mud of what was once his thriving corn and peanut farm as he surveys the damage done by an unstable climate. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy