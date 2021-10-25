Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
