Military

Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials

Herald & Review
 8 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials say military forces...

herald-review.com

Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
investing.com

Sudanese military takeover will have long-lasting effect on relations with U.S. -senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Sudanese military's takeover of the transitional government will have lasting consequences on relations with the United States and it should reverse course immediately, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez said on Monday. "The Sudanese military’s takeover of the state apparatus is completely unacceptable and will have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA Today

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and senior government officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman...
WORLD
News Channel 25

US says airstrike killed senior al-Qaida official in Syria

A U.S. airstrike killed a senior leader of al-Qaida in Syria, according to U.S. Central Command spokesperson Maj. John Rigsbee. The military said it used an MQ-9 aircraft to kill Abdul Hamid al-Matar in northwest Syria Friday. "The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability...
MILITARY
Council on Foreign Relations

Sudanese Military Leaders Seize Power, Dissolve Transitional Government

October 25, 2021 3:25 pm (EST) Monday’s coup in Sudan represents an attempt by forces who were never interested in reform or democracy to derail the country’s transition and protect their own interests at the expense of the rest of the country. No amount of misleading rhetoric or manipulated shows of support can disguise this agenda. But Sudan’s people have forced the hand of these self-serving securocrats before, and with strong and committed international support, they could severely constrain the options of the those responsible for dissolving the transitional government and arresting civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Sudan’s military detains prime minister and dissolves government in coup

NAIROBI — Sudan’s military on Monday detained the prime minister, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, in what could be the end of a democratic transition propelled by the millions of Sudanese who marched in the streets for the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir more than two years ago.
WORLD
northwestgeorgianews.com

Sudanese military dissolves government, declares emergency amid coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan — KHARTOUM, Sudan — The first reports of deaths emerged from Sudan on Monday in the wake of the military's move to unseat the civilian government and declare a national state of emergency, following weeks of intense political strife in the East African nation. The country's transitional government...
WORLD
WGAU

The Latest: UN calls for release of Sudanese officials

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations has denounced the ongoing military coup in Sudan and urgently called for the release of the country’s interim prime minister and other top Cabinet officials. In a tweet on Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and all other officials...
WORLD
US News and World Report

EU Top Military Official Voices Support for Bosnia's Joint Armed Forces

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The European Union's top military official voiced support for the unified Bosnian armed forces on Thursday, after Serb leader Milorad Dodik had threatened to pull the Serb component out of the forces and form an exclusively Serb army within Bosnia. The formation of the country's joint armed...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

