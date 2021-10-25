Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials

October 25, 2021 3:25 pm (EST) Monday’s coup in Sudan represents an attempt by forces who were never interested in reform or democracy to derail the country’s transition and protect their own interests at the expense of the rest of the country. No amount of misleading rhetoric or manipulated shows of support can disguise this agenda. But Sudan’s people have forced the hand of these self-serving securocrats before, and with strong and committed international support, they could severely constrain the options of the those responsible for dissolving the transitional government and arresting civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO