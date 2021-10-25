CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much is good Whisky? What about $60,000 for a Suntory

By Juergen T Steinmetz
eturbonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Suntory has today introduced an extremely limited quantity of the highly limited-edition Yamazaki 55 whisky to Global Travel Retail, available at a recommended retail price of $60,000 USD. Bottled in 2020, Yamazaki 55 is the House of Suntory’s oldest release in its history and pays tribute...

eturbonews.com

eturbonews.com

Beach holidays are the favorite choice for Brits

It’s no surprise that almost half of holidaymakers want to head to a sunny beach resort – especially as the British summer has again been disappointing for staycationers. A fly-and-flop beach break is the favorite choice for Brits who want an overseas holiday next year, reveals research released today (Monday 1 November) by WTM London.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

The Best in the Industry honored at WTM London

WTM London has named this year’s World Travel Leaders, the annual recognition of companies and individuals from across the globe that have had a positive impact on a specific region or sector. The elite World Travel Leader award winners announced today (1 November) at WTM London 2021. WTM London has...
LIFESTYLE
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
