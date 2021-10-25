CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sudan cabinet members, others arrested in apparent coup – Reuters witness

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The majority of Sudan’s cabinet members and a large number of pro-government party...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crowds rally as Sudan PM held in apparent army coup

Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the country’s cabinet, and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers in an apparent military coup. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online...
PROTESTS
The Jewish Press

Military Coup in Sudan, Government Ministers Arrested

Army soldiers early Monday morning arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet as well as many pro-government politicians in an apparent military coup, Reuters reported citing three political sources. Sudan’s Culture and Information Ministry posted on Facebook a statement saying: “Members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council from the civilian...
WORLD
Columbian

Sudan arrests coup critics as pressure mounts

CAIRO — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures overnight, their relatives and other activists said Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military following its coup. The arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere, and many businesses...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Sudan#Khartoum
US News and World Report

Sudan Military Dissolves Transitional Government in Apparent Coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
WORLD
USA Today

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and senior government officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman...
WORLD
CBS News

Apparent military coup in Sudan places already fragile transition to democracy at risk

Cairo — Sudan's information ministry said on Monday that the country's interim Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdok, was placed under house arrest as a military coup unfolded in the northeast African nation. After he refused to be a part of the coup, the army detained Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location, the ministry said in a statement cited by the AFP news agency.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
accesswdun.com

The Latest: Germany urges halt to apparent coup in Sudan

BERLIN — Germany has demanded an immediate halt to the apparent military coup underway in Sudan. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass condemned the attempted takeover in the vast east African country and called the news “dismaying.”. “This attempted coup must end immediately,” he said, urging “all those who bear responsibility...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

International Community Condemns Apparent Military Coup in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the "immediate" release of Sudan's detained leaders following an apparent military coup. "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition," Guterres wrote on Twitter, referencing the landmark power-sharing agreement that Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed in 2019 after months of deadly protests.
WORLD
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. But experts warn that Sudan's military and civilian leadership are deeply divided, senior figures remain under military guard, and rebuilding trust between rival factions is a mammoth task. "We sat with all actors from the military and civilian sides," one mediator said on condition of anonymity. That intermediary is among a stream of leading Sudanese figures -- including businessmen, academics and journalists -- who have been trying to break the stalemate.
POLITICS
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds Protest Sudan Coup Outside San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Earlier this week, the military of the African nation of the Sudan staged a coup, taking control of the country. On Saturday, in San Francisco and around the world, Sudanese nationals and supporters protested the action, demanding civilian rule. They arrived at San Francisco’s city hall to protest what is nothing less than a political double-cross. In 2019, a populist uprising deposed longtime dictator, Omar al Bashir. To avoid unnecessary bloodshed, the revolutionaries cut a deal with the military to share power until this November, when the country would convert to civilian rule. But, on Monday, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

UN accuses Congo army of beating human rights defender to death

KINSHASA (Reuters) – The United Nations on Monday accused Democratic Republic of Congo’s army of beating to death a human rights activist protesting illegal taxes in the war-torn east of the country. Cabral Yombo, the leader of a civil society group in Hombo town, was killed by soldiers operating on...
UNITED NATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy