Xi hails China's major contribution to human rights cause in China, world

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Joanna Chiu, the author of China Unbound: A New World Disorder, to...
BRUSSELS, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- After 10 years on the Chinese market and winning the hearts of countless consumers, the Belgian green conference pear is introducing a new family member to the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE): its red version. The red conference pear will make its debut at...
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on all parties to take stronger actions to jointly tackle the climate challenge. Xi made the remarks in a written statement for the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule. Xi’s statement will be uploaded to the official conference website on Monday following addresses by world leaders, including U.S. President Joe...
As global leaders gather in Glasgow, desperately seeking to save our overheating planet from this cataclysmic cycle of worst-ever storms and droughts, floods and famines, wildfires and weather-hells, the leader whose voice will likely dominate the 26th United Nations climate change conference will probably be the one who told the world he isn’t coming.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.
Beijing [China], October 31 (ANI): As the world leaders met in person to address the G20 summit in Rome, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the summit virtually owing to a resurgence of COVID-19 in the country. Xi has not left China in 21 months. His last trio outside the country...
This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on countries to support Taiwan's participation in the United Nations. The self-governed island has not been a member of the body since October 1971, when the U.N. gave Beijing a seat at the table and removed Taiwan. "Taiwan's meaningful participation in the...
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain is not expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to travel to Scotland for a climate conference and China has indicated it will send the country's top climate envoy instead, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Thursday. The U.N. climate conference, known as COP26,...
The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.While the importance of the summit has been heavily hyped and expectation is high that...
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping will participate in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China’s foreign ministry on Friday. He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said. Xi has not left...
Tokyo [Japan], October 27 (ANI): More than 50 activists on Wednesday representing different backgrounds held an hour-long protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo taking forward their call to Japan and the international community to hold China accountable for the human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Inner Mongolia.
Comments / 0