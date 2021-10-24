Panther Playoff Game Time Announced

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police and others. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage...
Former President Trump is gloating over Republican Glenn Youngkin’s lead in the Virginia governor’s race as results continue to trickle in. In a statement Tuesday night, Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race because McAuliffe constantly tied his Republican rival to the former president. That ultimately boosted Youngkin’s standing heading into the Tuesday election, Trump said.
Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. "It's official -- our five-borough,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
Reverend Jesse Jackson has been released from the hospital and is getting "back to work," he said Tuesday afternoon. The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent one night at Howard University Hospital after he fell and hit his head while meeting student protesters at Howard University. In a statement on Tuesday,...
