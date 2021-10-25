CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10/24

Reuters

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - More than 100 global leaders have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The promise, made in a joint statement issued...
