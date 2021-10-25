CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

By Sangmi Cha
Reuters
 8 days ago

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean police said they are investigating a suspected cyber attack which crippled the network of telecom service provider KT Corp on Monday.

The suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack brought down the network for almost an hour.

In DDoS attacks here, servers are crowded out by superfluous requests that try to overload the system and drown legitimate requests.

“We are investigating what caused such network outage,” a KT official told Reuters.

Police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a government agency, also said they were investigating the outage although the cause was not yet known. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha, additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

