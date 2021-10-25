CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sci-fi show '4400' returns with diverse cast on CW

By George Dickie
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new cast and a familiar premise mark a reboot of a mid-2000s cult hit in a sci-fi series upcoming on The CW. “4400,” a series that premieres today, follows 4400 overlooked, undervalued or marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last century and literally drop out of the...

