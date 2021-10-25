Sci-fi show '4400' returns with diverse cast on CW

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Over the last century at least, 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit, Michigan, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO