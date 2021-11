Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are set to get into yet another battle this weekend as stakes are higher than ever. Only 6 points differentiate the two drivers as the Formula 1 action returns to the United States this week, with just 6 more races to go until we get the winner of the World Championship, every race is as important as the other. Former F1 driver, Timo Glock is still unable to decide who will lift the world title at the end of this season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO