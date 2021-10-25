Engagement with youth kindles hope for our future

Originally published in 10/20/21 issues of Austin Weekly News and Wednesday Journal newspapers. “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”. When I think of this African proverb, it reminds me of the power of collaboration, which is why Austin Coming Together (ACT) was founded in 2010. Since then, growing with the nonprofit and serving Chicago’s Austin community where I was born has shown me what this neighborhood is made of: resilience and limitless potential. There is no greater potential to be found than in our youth. But when family support, quality education, inspiring career paths, or even just grocery stores are hard to find, a child’s chances of reaching their potential becomes limited.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO