Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nevada Wolf Pack vs. UNLV Rebels college football matchup on October 29, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Justin Lockhart (17) catches a touchdown pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) are 20.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The over/under is 59 in this game.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 58.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 59 over/under in this game is 3.8 points above the 55.2 average total in Rebels games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).

Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Wolf Pack rack up just 1.8 more points per game (35.7) than the Rebels surrender (33.9).

When Nevada puts up more than 33.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 459.3 yards per game, just 11.0 more than the 448.3 the Rebels give up per contest.

In games that Nevada churns out over 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more this year.

UNLV's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Rebels average 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack allow (25.0).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.

The Rebels collect 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats