CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia invests in $1.6 billion South Pacific telco deal

By ROD McGUIRK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DE9Hh_0cbZ1GyT00
A man uses a mobile device while sitting near a Telstra public telephone in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Australian telco Telstra has partnered with the Australian government in a $1.6 billion deal to buy the South Pacific operations of Digicel in a deal that would prevent a key part of the region's telecommunications infrastructure falling into Chinese hands. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian telco Telstra has partnered with the Australian government in a $1.6 billion deal to buy the South Pacific operations of Digicel in a deal that would prevent a key part of the region’s telecommunications infrastructure falling into Chinese hands.

Telstra, the nation’s largest telco, said in a statement on Monday it would contribute $270 million to the deal and hold 100% of the equity in Digicel Pacific.

The terms of the sale were agreed on and would be completed within six months, Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn said.

“Digicel Pacific is a commercially attractive asset and critical to telecommunications in the region,” Penn said.

Digicel is owned by Irish businessman Denis O’Brien, is incorporated in Bermuda and is headquartered in Jamaica. It operates in 33 markets in developing countries around the world.

It is the leading mobile phone carrier in Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, Tonga, Nauru, Samoa and Vanuatu. It is the second biggest carrier in Fiji after Vodafone.

Trade and Investment Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement the partnership with Telstra, once a state-owned monopoly, was “consistent with Australia’s longstanding commitment to growing quality investment in regional infrastructure.”

The deal also reflected Australia’s commitment to support the development of secure and reliable infrastructure in the region, which is critical to the region’s economic growth and development, Tehan said.

The U.S. and some other governments have sought to minimize involvement of Chinese telecoms equipment makers in upgrades of communications networks, citing security concerns. Added to that, trade and other relations between Australia and China have been strained over a range of issues in the past several years.

Australia signaled it was competing head on with China on telecommunications in the Pacific when it paid for a $130 million fiber-optic submarine telecommunications cable linking Sydney to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands which started operating last year. The cable resulted in the Solomons government ripping up a contract with China’s Huawei to run a cable to Sydney.

Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the Sydney-based Lowy Institute international policy think tank, said Australia’s main concern about Chinese ownership of Digicel was how heavily Pacific economies would come to rely on 5G telecommunications networks.

“Utilities are going to rely on 5G networks to operate and if Digicel were to fall into a Chinese state-owned enterprise’s hands — and Digicel while not a monopoly does have a very dominant market share — it would give China the power to be a significant disruptor in these economies in time of geopolitical tension,” Pryke said.

“If China and Australia are really having it out, China could flick the switch in Papua New Guinea and cause all sorts of mayhem and distract Australia’s attention,” he added, referring to Australia’s nearest neighbor.

The deal comes against a backdrop of China investing heavily in the Pacific in the last 15 years, largely through the private sector. Australian business have retreated from the region because it is considered too complicated, risky and not profitable enough.

“Australia is really eager to get Australian businesses back into the region,” Pryke said. “We can’t command and control them like China can, we have to incentivize them. This is one really big incentive.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

How Australia's coal country past is scuppering its renewable energy future

The crucial climate change summit in Glasgow has just begun, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is bringing his widely criticised plan for net-zero emissions by 2050 to the negotiating table. Released last week, the plan promises to deliver deep cuts to Australia’s greenhouse-gas emissions by relying on new technology, while eschewing taxes and mandates. As the Grattan Institute warned this week, this will fail unless the government rolls out other market-based policies too, including better plans to use already existing low-emissions technology for vehicles and energy. The priority technologies identified in the plan include clean hydrogen, ultra low-cost solar, energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Tehan
The Independent

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

Australian Prime Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal.An Australia newspaper cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s explanation to Macron last week that the U.S. leader thought the French had been informed long before the September announcement that their 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) submarine deal with Australia would be scrapped.Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him at a Paris dinner in June about the fate of a 5-year-old contract with majority French state-owned Naval...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia has taken a new climate adaptation blueprint to Glasgow. It's a good start but we need money and detail

One of the four main goals of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow is how the world adapts to protect communities and habitats. And in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s policy hand luggage is a new adaptation plan for Australia. Adaptation is about how we prepare for the impacts of climate change. It can range from building flood defences to setting up early warning systems for cyclones and switching to drought-resistant crops. Resilience refers to our ability to contend with and emerge stronger from climate-related effects such as natural disasters. It is less tangible than adaptation and tends to refer to investment...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Though Travel Restrictions Ease in Parts of Asia, Tightened Measures in Hong Kong Could Put Local Film Industry at Risk

Travel restrictions are being eased in parts of Asia, bringing the prospects of tourist arrivals, restarts for local economies and easier logistics for filmmakers and executives. But Hong Kong, once the hub of East Asian filmmaking, tightened its border controls on Monday, a day in which the territory recorded just one new (imported) coronavirus infection. Also on Monday, Thailand and Australia both rolled back strict border restrictions which have been in place for some 18 months as a defense against COVID-19. Singapore and Malaysia moved in the same direction in the middle of last month. In each case, conditions apply. That...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at today’s opening of the United Nations climate summit with a 2050 net-zero emissions target born from a painful political process. Friendly nations will breathe a sigh of relief, freed from the awkward task of calling out Australia on that basic climate pledge. But the target won’t afford Australia much cover in Glasgow. This nation still doesn’t have a 2030 emissions-reduction target that passes international muster. Nor does it have policies to achieve greater near-term emissions cuts, or a strategy for the economic and social transition. The paucity of process around Australia’s climate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Pacific#Pacific Islands#Telco#Investment#Ap#Australian#Telstra#Chinese#Digicel Pacific#Penn#Irish#Vodafone
The Independent

Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban

Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travelers tearing away mandatory masks to see faces of loved ones they’ve been separated from for so long.“Just being able to come home without having to go to quarantine is huge,” arriving passenger Carly Boyd told reporters at Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport, where Peter Allen's unofficial national anthem “I Still Call Australia Home” was playing.“There’s a lot of people on that flight who have loved ones who are about to die or have people...
AUSTRALIA
investing.com

Brookfield Agrees to Buy Australia’s AusNet in $7.7 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Australian natural gas transmission company AusNet Services has agreed to a binding takeover offer from a consortium including Brookfield Asset Management in a deal that values the business at A$10.2 billion ($7.7 billion). AusNet said its board unanimously supports the A$2.65 per share offer from the group, which...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
kfgo.com

Australia’s Macquarie raises A$1.5 billion – sources

HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group has priced its shares at A$194 each to raise A$1.5 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The Sydney-based firm launched the deal on Friday to sell up to 7.9 million shares to raise A$1.5 billion as...
RETAIL
dallassun.com

China provides 1.6 billion vaccine doses for int'l community: Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said China has provided over 1.6 billion doses of vaccines for more than 100 countries and international organizations to date. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th Group of 20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing. In...
PHARMACEUTICALS
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia assures Singapore of promoting 'stable and secure' Asia Pacific through AUKUS

Australia has assured Singapore that its recent defense pact with the United States and the United Kingdom will promote a stable and secure Asia Pacific region, as told by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on October 27. Highlights. Singapore welcomes Australia’s AUKUS pact. Singapore and Japan to work together to...
JAPAN
BBC

Digicel Pacific: Australia's Telstra buys Pacific firm 'to block China'

The Australian government and telecoms giant Telstra are buying a Pacific telecoms company in a joint venture. The move is being viewed as a political block to China's influence in the region. Telstra called the A$2.1bn ($1.6bn; £1.2bn) deal a "unique and very attractive commercial opportunity to boost our presence...
ECONOMY
offshore-technology.com

Origin Energy to sell $1.59bn stake in Australia Pacific LNG to EIG

Origin Energy has agreed to sell 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) to global energy investor EIG Partners for $1.592bn. The deal marks the world’s first involving a private equity acquiring a stake in an operating integrated LNG project, and its return to Australia after the stake sale in Senex Energy in 2019.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy