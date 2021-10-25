CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Tottenham forward Lucas Moura dreaming of Champions League trophy

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura is still dreaming about winning the Champions League. Moura and Spurs got to the final of the competition three seasons ago, losing to Liverpool at the final hurdle....

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Lucas Moura masterclass

A well fought battle from start to finish at Turf Moor saw Tottenham Hotspur steal the win over Burnley FC and advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup. Nuno Espírito Santo opted to start a mixed line-up with players who consistently start in the Premier League along with others who have to earn their spot as frequent first team starters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Lucas Moura heads winner for Spurs

Burnley F.C., Tottenham Hotspur F.C., Lucas Moura, Nick Pope, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, Manchester United F.C., Turf Moor, West Ham United F.C., Brentford F.C., Harry Kane. Substitute Lucas Moura headed the winner as Tottenham beat Burnley at Turf Moor to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Lucas Moura's header the difference and sends Spurs marching on into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after overcoming the struggling Clarets at Turf Moor

Tottenham have booked their spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after beating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening. Both sides struggled to create any meaningful chances in a goalless first half, which saw Spurs forced into an early change after Bryan Gil picked up what looked like a hamstring problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Moura
newschain

Lucas Moura edges Spurs to scrappy Carabao Cup win at Burnley

Lucas Moura’s second-half goal sent Tottenham through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 1-0 win at Burnley. Moura’s 68th-minute header settled a low-quality affair where both teams struggled in the attacking third for the majority of the game. It was a much-needed win for Nuno Espirito Santo, who is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno delighted with matchwinner Lucas: He did it fantastically

Tottenham boss Nuno was delighted with matchwinner Lucas Moura for victory over Carabao Cup opponents Burnley. After a tense first-half, Spurs stepped up a gear around the hour mark, and chances followed - including Lucas' winner, a brilliant downward header from Emerson Royal's cross. “The game required more movement in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham midfielder Lucas: Man Utd will be hungry

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Moura is wary facing Manchester United this weekend. Moura has warned his team-mates they will face a reaction from Manchester United in Saturday's visit from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wounded side. “It is always a dangerous time to play against them," Lucas told the London Evening Standard. “They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Football#The Champions League#Tribal Football
chatsports.com

Tottenham star Lucas Moura warns his team-mates that Manchester United will be 'hungry' after humiliating loss to Liverpool and that it's 'always' a dangerous time to play them despite their recent bad run of form

Tottenham star Lucas Moura is wary about a Manchester United response to their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday with the hope of bouncing back after failing to win their last four Premier League games. Tottenham are looking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Champion Returning To The Ring After Injury

Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone involved. There are some who are going to stand out more than others and it can be easy to notice when one of them is gone. Their absence can leave quite a hole in a WWE show but it is a cool moment to have them come back. That is going to be the case again for a WWE star.
WWE
chatsports.com

Coral – Champions League Offer

The Champions League continues this week and you don’t want to miss this Coral free bet offer! Place a £5.00+ in play bet on Champions League football and Coral will give us a £5.00 free bet to use on any in play football market. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

Champions League Scary Season

What a week of Champions League! Musa and Ryan begin at the Wanda, which saw an epic game play out between Atlético Madrid and Liverpool (04:26), and discuss Ajax turning it on against Dortmund, a weird game between PSG and RB Leipzig (18:56), and a roundup of the rest of Tuesday’s action (25:58). After a quick shout-out to Leicester City and Patson Daka (28:40), it’s on to another thriller at Old Trafford, where Manchester United completed a late comeback to beat Atalanta and go top of the group, having been bottom at halftime, plus wins for Villarreal, Bayern, and Chelsea and a roundup of the rest of Wednesday’s games (44:39).
UEFA
chatsports.com

Matic still enthralled by the Champions League

As another stirring night under the lights at Old Trafford awaits, hopefully with the same outcome as the memorable 2-1 victory over Villarreal last time out in Group F, the Serbian discussed the fact that it is 10 years since he made his bow in the competition proper, and came up against Sir Alex Ferguson's United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Tottenham beaten by Vitesse in Europa Conference League action

Vitesse defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in Europa Conference League group stage action thanks to a second-half goal from Maximilian Wittek. Playing without Harry Kane or Son Heung-Min, Spurs lost their first group stage match in the inaugural season of UEFA's newest club competition. - All the details of the new...
UEFA
BBC

Liverpool and Atletico serve up Champions League classic

It was a game that began with fireworks and ended without a handshake. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's decision to head down the tunnel without shaking the hand of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp was perhaps not the most dignified ending to Tuesday's match, but it took nothing away from what was a frantic and ferocious Champions League encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Champions League Tuesday betting tips

Al Hain-Cole has taken a look at Tuesday's Champions League fixtures and picked out four of the best bets, including Haaland to score and PSG to win. Goal has compiled a four-fold accumulator for Tuesday's matchday three action in the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig - PSG to...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Antoine Griezmann receives his first Champions League red card for high foot on Roberto Firmino... after Atletico Madrid forward had scored twice to bring his side level against Liverpool

Antoine Griezmann went from Atletico Madrid hero to zero after receiving a straight red card against Liverpool for a high foot on Roberto Firmino. The 30-year-old had scored twice for Diego Simeone's men to bring them back on level terms after Liverpool's early blitz at the Wanda Metropolitano. But after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Piqué scores, keeps Barcelona alive in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gerard Piqué's goal equaled a Champions League scoring mark for defenders and helped Barcelona defeat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 on Wednesday to end its losing streak and get back in position to advance to the knockout stage of the European competition. Piqué scored his 16th Champions League...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy