What the papers sayArsenal are yet to tie Alexandre Lacazette to a new deal, with fears the Frenchman could let his contract run down and he could leave the Emirates on a free, writes the Daily Mirror. Roma, Sevilla and Juventus have expressed an interest in a summer move for the 30-year-old.Tottenham could lose Sergio Reguilon with Real Madrid keen on activating his buy-back clause, reports the Daily Mirror. The left-back joined Spurs in 2020 but Carlo Ancelotti wants to see the player back in LaLiga.Barcelona are increasingly fearful they will not be able to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO