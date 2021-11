Experts in the seafood industry say customers are likely to pay more for seafood they purchase going into the holiday season. According to Seafoodsource.com retail seafood inflation was up 13 to 14 percent in October compared to 7 to 8 percent in September. South Alabama fishermen and restaurants are already feeling the pain. Experts say the increase is due to a spike in fuel prices to transport seafood, staffing shortages, and keeping up with the supply and demand. Bayou La Batre Mayor, Henry Barnes said it’s a concern for shrimpers in his city.

