Nvidia Ampere GPUs for laptops have become notorious for their wide range of power levels even between GPUs of the same model name. A mobile GeForce RTX 3080, for example, may reach peaks of 100 W or 150+ W depending on the laptop. An easy way to know what TGP your Ampere laptop is targeting is to open up the Nvidia control panel and check the system information window. Our example below shows a target 165 W TGP for the mobile GeForce RTX 3070 in the Maingear Vector Pro gaming laptop.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO