Vodafone Plans to Hire Nearly 7,000 Software Engineers

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVodafone has unveiled plans to add nearly 7,000 software engineers to its expanding European-wide technical workforce by 2025, through a combination of recruitment, re-skilling existing employees and insourcing. The move is part of Vodafone’s increased investment to meet surging demand for digital connectivity, which is growing by up to...

www.thefastmode.com

#Software Engineers#Software Engineering#Vodafone Group#European#Insourcing#Vodafone Technology#Vodacom#Cto
