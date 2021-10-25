Vodafone Plans to Hire Nearly 7,000 Software Engineers

DISH Network is partnering with Helium, a pioneer in decentralized unlicensed wireless networks, to support open source and low-cost wireless connectivity ecosystems. In addition, DISH will be the first major carrier to utilize the Helium Network's unique blockchain-based incentive model with customers deploying their own 5G CBRS-based hotspots. The Helium Network is a consumer-deployed, decentralized wireless infrastructure that produces and delivers data-forwarding hotspots. By installing a hotspot in the home or office, a customer can provide and/or strengthen 5G wireless coverage using CBRS spectrum. In return, a customer will earn rewards in the form of $HNT, a Helium network-based token. Powered by the company's blockchain, the Helium Network is creating a new wireless economy through a breakthrough economic model known as the burn-and-mint equilibrium (BNM).

