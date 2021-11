Ryan Tannehill completed 18 of 29 passes for 216 yards and an interception in Monday night's 34-31 win over the Bills. He also rushed twice for three yards and a touchdown. Tannehill had wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones back in the lineup but that did not help his passing numbers. The veteran quarterback has thrown just two touchdown passes over the last three weeks and has six total on the season. Tannehill should put up bigger numbers in Week 7 against the Chiefs but is not a must-start in standard leagues.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO