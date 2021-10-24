Rewind – Janzen rolls pure to win 2021 SAS Championship in playoff

CHEESIN': The team poses for a group photo after securing a spot in the DIII New England Regional Championship tournament. The Brandeis Men’s Ultimate Frisbee team, better known as TRON, won the Metro Boston Sectional Championship this past weekend in Easton, MA. TRON provided a strong showing on Saturday, sweeping their slate of games against several opponents from the Metro-Boston area. The tournament, hosted by Stonehill College, saw TRON take on local rivals, such as Stonehill College and Bentley University, for a chance to punch their ticket to the DIII New England Regional Championship Tournament, which will take place in November. The Sectional Championship Tournament was Brandeis’ first intercollegiate competition in over 600 days, dating back to March 2020, at which time they were ranked 12th in the nation, according to Ultiworld.com.

EASTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO