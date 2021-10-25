In setback for Kishida, Japan’s ruling LDP loses upper house seat
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suffered an unexpected blow just days before his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) heads into national polls, as the party lost one of two parliamentary by-elections over the weekend. The loss of an upper house seat in Shizuoka prefecture, to...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big winner on Asian stock markets on Monday was the Japanese bourse. Stocks jumped to a one-month high after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) held on to power comfortably, despite expectations Sunday's election results would be close. "We won a majority,...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling LDP defied expectations and held its strong majority in Sunday's parliamentary election, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up stimulus. Kishida's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) emerged with fewer seats in the powerful lower house than...
TOKYO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Japan's ruling coalition of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito has retained a comfortable majority of the lower house seats following Sunday's general election, according to final results early Monday morning. Led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP secured 261 seats, taking a majority...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would compile a “large-scale” stimulus package around mid-November and aim to pass through parliament an extra budget by the end of this year. In a news conference, Kishida also said Japan would seek to play a leadership...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition kept a comfortable majority in Sunday's parliamentary election despite losing some seats as his weeks-old government grapples with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together won 293 seats, according to...
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) held on to their strong majority in Sunday's parliamentary election.The conservative LDP secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house of Japan's two-chamber Diet. Japan's parliament is called the National Diet and comprises of the more powerful lower House of Representatives and the upper House of Councillors.The absolute majority will give the ruling party control of parliamentary committees and make for the easier passage of legislation, including key budget proposals.The party during the last election in 2017 had managed to secure 276 seats. However, the LDP's single-party majority is...
Stocks advanced in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.2% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. Shares rose in all regional markets except Hong Kong. The regional gains followed further milestones on Wall Street where the three major indexes set records. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq closed 0.3% higher. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition kept a comfortable majority in Sunday’s parliamentary election despite losing some seats as his weeks-old government grapples with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security...
From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy. - Navigate geopolitical threats -
Kishida's new term begins amid high regional tensions.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's weeks-old government cleared its first major test in weekend national elections as his governing party secured just enough seats to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament. The victory will be a key factor as his government grapples with the pandemic-hit economy, security threats and other challenges.___DID KISHIDA'S QUICK ELECTION GAMBLE PAY OFF?Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party lost 15 seats, giving it 261 in the powerful 465-member lower house of Japan's Diet, or parliament. But that is enough to allow the governing bloc to control all parliamentary committees and easily ram through...
Japan's ruling coalition is on track to retain power but lose seats in parliament, media predictions said after polls closed in Sunday's general election, the first major test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The 64-year-old, who took office a month ago, said the forecasts based on exit polls showed the...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling coalition will stay in power but his party suffered steep losses in an election on Sunday, exit polls showed, weakening him just weeks into the job of leading the world’s No.3 economy. It was not immediately clear if Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party...
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party has split two parliamentary seats in byelections seen as a major test of its support ahead of a national vote next Sunday. Both seats are in the upper house of parliament, while the upcoming elections are for seats in the more powerful lower chamber. The Liberal Democratic Party had previously held both seats. Surveys indicate Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition will keep its majority in the lower house but will lose seats. Kishida told reporters the results of the past weekend’s vote were disappointing but he would take seriously the judgment of the voters.
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Tuesday kicked off its first official day of campaigning ahead of the Oct 31 general election, with a media poll showing support for the ruling party easing, in a blow for recently installed prime minister Fumio Kishida. Kishida’s approval rating was at 46%, according to...
The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. In Sunday's election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a strong majority under new leader Fumio Kishida.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
