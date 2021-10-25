Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

The suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a Tokyo train expressed admiration for infamous comic villain the Joker, Japanese media reported, with authorities describing the incident as "atrocious and brutal" on Monday. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man for attempted murder over the Sunday evening attack which caused 18 people to be hospitalised, as videos aired of officers surrounding a man in a purple suit with a bright green shirt and tie, reminiscent of the Batman villain. The incident sparked panic and chaos in a country where violent crime is rare, and TV footage showed terrified passengers running through the train as smoke filled the carriage. "With a knife he was carrying, the man stabbed the right side of the chest of a male passenger in his 70s sitting in the train, but couldn't achieve his aim (of murder)," a Tokyo police spokesman told AFP.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO