Public Safety

Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean police said they are investigating a suspected cyber attack which crippled the network of telecom service provider...

bleepingcomputer.com

South Korean telco KT suffers nationwide outage after routing error

The second-largest telecommunications provider in South Korea, KT Corporation, has suffered a nationwide outage today, leaving all its 16.5 million customers without internet connectivity and telephony services for about 40 minutes. The outage affected schools and students who attended online classes, delayed food delivery orders, prevented physicians from accessing patient...
South Korean rocket fails to reach orbit on inaugural test flight

South Korea's first domestically produced satellite launcher failed to...
Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs.
#Korea#Police#Telco#South Korean#Reuters#Kt Corp
Chinese-North Korean defectors face hardship in South Korea

Most North Korean...
South Korean Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai / Moon Hoon + Mooyuki

The desert sunrises and rays from it are reflected from many dew droplets on a desert flower.
South Korean Satellite Launch Fails as Third Stage Falters

The maiden flight of South Korea's first domestically produced satellite launch vehicle failed on Thursday due to the premature shutdown of the rocket's third stage, the nation's space agency said.
ZDNet

KT clarifies routing error caused outage instead of DDoS attack

South Korean telco KT has said its network outage on Monday was caused by an internal router issue, backtracking on its initial claim that the incident was caused by a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. In a statement, the telco said it initially suspected a DDoS attack due to traffic...
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Large DDoS attack shuts down KT's nationwide network

South Korea telco KT said on Monday that the temporary nationwide shutdown of its network earlier today was caused by a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. Customers who use the telco's network were unable to access the internet for around 40 minutes at around 11am on Monday. Users were unable...
WORLD
