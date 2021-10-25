Lakers Recap: Team Finally Wins! Three Observations of the Lakers-Grizzles Game

The 2021-22 season is here and capping off the NBA’s Opening Night doubleheader will be a Warriors-Lakers matchup in Los Angeles. The Dubs enter the season with intentions on returning to the postseason after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last year when the team went 39-33, not including two defeats in the play-in tournament that cost them a playoff berth. One of those play-in losses was a 103-100 nail-biter to the very Lakers team they’ll face on Tuesday night. The Lakers took three of the four head-to-head matchups with the Warriors last season, but each team enters this season with a fresh slate, a re-tooled roster and high standards for a successful season.

