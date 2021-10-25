CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

By associatedpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s big domestic...

