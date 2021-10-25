20-50-100 Years Ago — Oct. 25

This Tolstoy model at 9127 Belvedere Drive, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $875,000. The kitchen-family room area is an entertainer’s dream with a huge kitchen loaded with cabinet space and a full length breakfast bar/island, according to the listing. The home features a dramatic two-story family room with gas fireplace, and the sunny morning room leads out to a very large screened-in porch where you can enjoy the private treed enclave in the back yard. The main level also has a private office and formal living and dining areas. Double staircases add a grand feel to the two-story foyer leading up to a spacious owners suite with two oversized walk-in closets and a fabulous bath. Bedroom Two is a princess suite with a private bath, and Bedrooms Three and Four share a buddy bath. The basement is finished with a great rec room, exercise room that can also be a legal bedroom, a bonus room, full bath and loads of storage.

