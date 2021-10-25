CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

20-50-100 Years Ago — Oct. 25

By Susan Guynn
Frederick News-Post
 8 days ago

Although the streams are low throughout the county and springs are going dry as a consequence of the prolonged drought the city itself is not in any danger of water famine unless Tuscarora and Fishing creek become considerably lower. Washington, Oct. 21 — Regulations covering the use of beer...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pantagraph

100 years ago: A bad Halloween night

Oct. 31, 1921: It was a bad Halloween night. Bloomington saw a lot of vandalism despite the 30 extra police on the streets. In Carlock an irate homeowner fired a shotgun at young pranksters, hitting two of them. One may die. The shooter is in custody pending outcome of the injuries.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Pantagraph

100 years ago: Cornerstone laid for new YWCA building

Oct. 24, 1921: The cornerstone was laid for the new YWCA building at Roosevelt and Jefferson. Among the mementoes placed in the stone were copies of the daily papers. H.O. Stone, head of the Y’s building committee, did the honors by sealing the cornerstone with a trowel. 75 years ago.
POLITICS
beaconjournal.com

Local history: Cascade Holiday Inn checked in 50 years ago

Rooms were reserved before beds were assembled. Banquets were scheduled before cooks were hired. Conventions were booked before tables were purchased. The Cascade Holiday Inn was a success before it even opened in 1971. Fifty years ago, Akron officials hailed the 20-story hotel at 20 W. Mill St. as a...
AKRON, OH
Only In Alabama

This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In America

Alabama is no stranger when it comes to paranormal activity. From scary hotels and spooky bridges to creepy houses and terrifying cemeteries, there are several types of haunted places located throughout the state that are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. One place, in particular, is the Drish House in Tuscaloosa. In addition to […] The post This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
theundefeated.com

The legacy of notorious drug dealer Alpo Martinez

You’ll always be in jail, n—a, just minus the bars …. — Jay-Z, “A Week Ago” (1998) In the 2002 cult classic Paid in Full, rapper Cam’ron — who played the drug dealer Rico — delivered the movie’s most legendary line, proclaiming, “N—as get shot every day, B.” The character was inspired by the notorious Harlem drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez. Just hours after midnight on Halloween, it was Alpo who found himself on the wrong side of a bullet.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Plastic Straws Will Be Banned Here, Starting Nov. 4

Roughly 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. nearly every day, threatening wildlife and contributing to the growing ocean plastic epidemic, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Over the past few years, many businesses have attempted to significantly cut back on their contribution to single-use plastic by swapping out their plastic straws for paper ones. But some of these businesses have not made this choice on their own. Several states have enacted statewide restrictions against single-use plastic straws, and one of these bans is set to go into effect this week. Read on to find out more about the latest ban on plastic straws.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigs#Drought#Treasury
Pantagraph

100 years ago: Veteran Jesse Hawkins dies in Chicago

Oct. 19, 1921: Notable losses today include Jesse Hawkins, formerly of Bloomington. Since 1885 he has been sergeant-at-arms and doorkeeper at the legislature in Springfield. He served in a black regiment in the war with Spain. He lived 30 years in Bloomington but died in Chicago. 75 years ago. Oct....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Pantagraph

100 years ago: Former Gov. Joseph Fifer turns 81

Oct. 28, 1921: Former Gov. Joseph Fifer, “Private Joe,” is 81 years old today. Now retired and living on Franklin Park Square, Fifer was born in Virginia and moved to Danvers with his parents. He walked to Bloomington in 1861 to enlist and fight for the Union in the Civil War.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Duluth News Tribune

Bygones: 100 years ago, diphtheria epidemic hit Iron Range

A $1.45 million request from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for Duluth freeway planning was approved yesterday by the Legislative Advisory Commission. The money is needed to prepare engineering plans for the 1.8-mile segment of Interstate 35 through downtown to 10th Avenue East. Efforts to get more than 200 fired...
DULUTH, MN
Frederick News-Post

Two Maryland candidates arrested at march for Build Back Better plan

WASHINGTON — Two Maryland candidates for public office were among 30 demonstrators arrested outside the Capitol building Wednesday as hundreds rallied to demand that Congress pass the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan with provisions including immigration protections, climate action and increased health care. Following her arrest, Kristin Mink, a...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Frederick News-Post

Haunted History at The National Museum of Civil War Medicine

On the creepiest weekend on the calendar, tour this historic structure, exploring the building’s history as they walk through the darkened galleries and offices. Staff and volunteers will share stories of Civil War embalmers, the building’s most infamous tenants, and their first-hand accounts of paranormal activity that has given the building the reputation as being the most haunted building in Frederick. In addition to a trip through the museum galleries, the tour provides exclusive access to the third floor where numerous sightings have occurred.
FREDERICK, MD
Frederick News-Post

USPS disrupting delivery of mail-in ballots

If we think voter repression in Maryland is not a problem, we should think again. I put my mail-in ballot in the Frederick mayoral election into the mail box on Oct. 12, nice and early so I could track it and see how long it would take for a mail-in ballot to get to the election officials in Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
Frederick News-Post

Rare Tolstoy model in Urbana closes at $875,000

This Tolstoy model at 9127 Belvedere Drive, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $875,000. The kitchen-family room area is an entertainer’s dream with a huge kitchen loaded with cabinet space and a full length breakfast bar/island, according to the listing. The home features a dramatic two-story family room with gas fireplace, and the sunny morning room leads out to a very large screened-in porch where you can enjoy the private treed enclave in the back yard. The main level also has a private office and formal living and dining areas. Double staircases add a grand feel to the two-story foyer leading up to a spacious owners suite with two oversized walk-in closets and a fabulous bath. Bedroom Two is a princess suite with a private bath, and Bedrooms Three and Four share a buddy bath. The basement is finished with a great rec room, exercise room that can also be a legal bedroom, a bonus room, full bath and loads of storage.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Frederick News-Post

All gassed up and ready for a fight

As if we didn’t have enough upheaval to worry about: COVID, food prices, truck driver shortages. Now California is going to ban gasoline-powered lawn mowers. The Left Coasties once again have taken a sledgehammer to the foundations of American middle-class life. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that will require all new landscaping tools in the Golden State to be zero-emission by 2024. Lawn mowers, leaf blowers, chain saws — every piece of fossil fuel-powered equipment used to keep suburban mini-estates at the peak of perfection — will have to be electric in a mere three years.
POLITICS
Frederick News-Post

Serious coastal flooding in Baltimore, Annapolis this weekend could bring some of highest water levels since Hurricane Isabel

Windy conditions on the Chesapeake Bay through Friday and Saturday could yield some of the worst flooding along Maryland’s coastline since Hurricane Isabel in 2003, National Weather Service forecasters said Thursday. The weather service has issued a coastal flood warning for Baltimore, Annapolis, Washington, D.C. and much of the lower...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Frederick News-Post

Q&A: City of Frederick candidates on League of Women Voters query

The League of Women Voters of Frederick County recently submitted a question to the candidates running for alderman and mayor in the city of Frederick. The Frederick News-Post agreed to run the candidates’ responses at the League's request. Neither the News-Post or League edited the following responses. Q: COVID-19 has...
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy