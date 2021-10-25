CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, key senators talk budget

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Deadline driven, President Joe Biden brought two pivotal senators – Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer – to his Delaware home Sunday for talks aimed at resolving the disputes that have stymied the Democrats' wide-ranging social safety net and environmental measure. The White House said the breakfast meeting...

Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
Washington Examiner

Even Democrats want to dump Biden in 2024

Not only does a majority disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president , but most Democrats now want to see someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024. According to a new poll from NPR , 44% of Democrats say someone other than Biden would have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024. Just 36% of Democrats believe Biden is their best shot at keeping the White House, while 20% are unsure.
Washington Post

Count on Democrats to ignore the lessons of a Youngkin win

It will surprise no one that I think Glenn Youngkin (R) is going to win Tuesday’s vote in the Virginia governor’s race. Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) spent Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” which was an appeal for help to Beltway suburbs where the Sunday shows matter far more than they do in Virginia Beach, Richmond and Lynchburg, much less rural Virginia.
ABC News

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON -- Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week. The West Virginia...
Manchin wavers on Biden policy plan

Note to Biden: Love the Senate less

Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Jamie Stiehm. Two senators should not be pushing a president around on a signature package — legacy legislation called Build Back Better — as time ticks by. It does not play well. It feels weak when...
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
