It will almost be like a family reunion when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. “That’s my brother from another mother,” Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said of Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. “That was my roommate in college and things like that. Working at Alabama, this is something we dreamed of: Being able to play against each other in the NFL. Now we’re here.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO