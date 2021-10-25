CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Africa, labs fight vaccine disparity

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN, South Africa – In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poorest people....

