More Than 90,000 COVID-19 Deaths Preventable

When a coronavirus vaccine became authorized for emergency use in the United States, Roberta Satill and her husband took it without hesitation. But as advisers to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 5 to 11 Tuesday, Satill is wavering on whether to vaccinate her children, who fall within that age group. The 45-year-old mother from Longwood, Fla., said she has kept her kids up-to-date on their other vaccines, but she worries about possible short- and long-term side effects from the coronavirus vaccine and whether it's worth any perceived risks, especially given that infections have been declining nationwide. The advisory committee, which voted 17-0 to back the vaccine, found that the benefits of the shot for the 28 million children in that age group outweighed the risks of a rare cardiac side effect.

