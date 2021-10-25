CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than 90,000 COVID-19 Deaths Preventable

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker estimated earlier this month that more than 90,000 COVID-19 deaths since June 2021 likely would have been prevented with...

www.arkansasbusiness.com

Comments / 3

EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Some parents were eager to get the coronavirus vaccine. Now they are wavering on vaccinating their kids.

When a coronavirus vaccine became authorized for emergency use in the United States, Roberta Satill and her husband took it without hesitation. But as advisers to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 5 to 11 Tuesday, Satill is wavering on whether to vaccinate her children, who fall within that age group. The 45-year-old mother from Longwood, Fla., said she has kept her kids up-to-date on their other vaccines, but she worries about possible short- and long-term side effects from the coronavirus vaccine and whether it's worth any perceived risks, especially given that infections have been declining nationwide. The advisory committee, which voted 17-0 to back the vaccine, found that the benefits of the shot for the 28 million children in that age group outweighed the risks of a rare cardiac side effect.
KIDS
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
1011now.com

LLCHD reports three more COVID-19 deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to LLCHD, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, and two men in their 70s who were hospitalized and vaccinated died. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 306.
LINCOLN, NE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 9,313 more cases, 65 more deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 1,137,748 with total deaths at 22,247. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,313 new cases and 65 deaths on Monday, November 1. The MDHHS is now posting COVID-19 data on...
MICHIGAN STATE
mynspr.org

Six more COVID-19 deaths in Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County reported six new COVID-19 deaths over the last week, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths there to 62. County health officials say cases are starting to decline following a surge over the summer, but there’s still cause for concern. Public Health Director Shelly Davis told the Board...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases; 58 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,148 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 637,908. According to the health department, Thursday’s seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,031. The state’s total...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 12

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

Pfizer says kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing infections in elementary school children. Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations to youngsters 5 to 11. The shots could begin early next month -- with the...
KIDS
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

