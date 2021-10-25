Harps Elevates Trio (Movers & Shakers)

At IBM, Andrew Binns worked in a division that was responsible for emerging business opportunities. “Twenty-odd years of work have come from that starting point,” Binns says. “I essentially worked with start-ups inside of IBM, some of which became multi-billion-dollar businesses.” What he learned at that job was the foundation for the work he now does at his own firm, Change Logic. The company, founded with two former IBM colleagues, Michael Tushman and Charles O’Reilly, specializes in helping large companies generate, incubate, and scale new ventures internally.

