Harps Elevates Trio (Movers & Shakers)

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Arthur, Sarah Hopper and Sarah Thacker have been promoted to director positions at Harps Food Stores Inc. of...

www.arkansasbusiness.com

Arkansas Business

Chance Moves to Garcia Wealth (Movers & Shakers)

Jonathan Chance has joined Garcia Wealth Management-Northwestern Mutual of Conway as a financial planning analyst. Chance will be responsible for financial, economic and planning analysis for the firm’s clients. He was previously a portfolio manager at First Security Bank in Little Rock. Grace Rains has been promoted to executive director...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Holmstrom Added at Entergy (Movers & Shakers)

Katherine Holmstrom has been hired as a project manager at Entergy Arkansas’ business and economic development group. Holmstrom has 13 years of community and economic development experience in Arkansas, most recently as a senior project manager at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Josh Aldridge has been promoted to manager at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Sage Partners Adds Galloway (Movers & Shakers)

Johnny Galloway recently joined Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners in Rogers as a brokerage analyst. Galloway has worked in commercial real estate assets for two years. He was previously part of a consulting group at Ernst & Young that specialized in commercial mortgage-backed securities transactions. Jennifer Lester will join...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Cox Promoted at Encore (Movers & Shakers)

Allison Cox has been named executive vice president and chief people officer of Encore Bank of Little Rock. Encore also named Eric Biggers of San Antonio to the role of EVP and chief risk officer and George Easley of Tampa, Florida, to the position of EVP and chief revenue officer.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Caldwell Joins MHP/Team SI (Movers & Shakers)

Scott Caldwell has been hired as vice president of northwest Arkansas for MHP/Team SI of Little Rock. He previously worked at companies including Acorn Influence, CJRW, Arc Worldwide and The Mars Agency. He owns his own consulting business, Iridium Marketing Advisors. Caity Hatchett, Christa Lavender, Susie Nicholson and L. Lamor...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

CR Crawford Names John Teeter President

C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville said it was promoting John Teeter to president of the company to replace company founder and majority owner Cody Crawford. Teeter joined C.R. Crawford in 2017 as vice president of project management and will assume the role of president effective Monday. Cody Crawford will remain actively involved in the company.
BUSINESS
Arkansas Business

Chris Phillips Named SVP, CFO of Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau

Chris Phillips has been promoted to senior vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer at the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau. He joined the LRCVB in 2017, as its controller. Phillips stepped into the interim CFO role in July 2021. Previously, he spent a decade in...
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

For Andrew Binns, Fast Company Executive Board is a Valuable Community of Movers and Shakers

At IBM, Andrew Binns worked in a division that was responsible for emerging business opportunities. “Twenty-odd years of work have come from that starting point,” Binns says. “I essentially worked with start-ups inside of IBM, some of which became multi-billion-dollar businesses.” What he learned at that job was the foundation for the work he now does at his own firm, Change Logic. The company, founded with two former IBM colleagues, Michael Tushman and Charles O’Reilly, specializes in helping large companies generate, incubate, and scale new ventures internally.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Dosist, Lantern, Hollister, Ascend Wellness, Volunteer Botanicals

Dosist chief marketing officer Anne Marie Dacyshyn has been promoted to president and chief marketing officer, Benzinga recently reported. At her new position, she will oversee all Marketing and Innovation, Digital, e-Commerce, Sales, Customer Experience, Operations and Human Resources. Dacyshyn, who joined the company in 2018, has successfully built dosist's...
BUSINESS
Arkansas Business

Staff Grows at Saline Health System (Movers & Shakers)

Saline Health System in Benton has hired Dr. Lane Aughenbaugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Jamie Irwin, a pediatrician, and Dr. Kristina Skinner, a cardiologist. Dr. Scott Bird, a podiatric surgeon, has joined Baptist Health Foot & Ankle Clinic-Fort Smith. Bird earned his degree at Midwestern University of Health Sciences in Glendale, Arizona, in 2018.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Business

Wilkins, Clair Honored at Arkansas Tech (Movers & Shakers)

Melinda A. Wilkins of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville has earned the American Health Information Management Association’s highest honor, the Distinguished Member Award, in recognition of more than 30 years of service to the profession as an educator, consultant and advocate. Wilkins is professor of health informatics and director of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Vance Begins at Rose Law (Movers & Shakers)

Luke E. Vance has joined the Rose Law Firm of Little Rock. Vance focuses his practice on commercial litigation. He obtained his law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law in 2021 and graduated from Hendrix College of Conway with a bachelor’s degree in politics in 2015.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

The Challenge to Recruit and Retain Talent

Arkansas businesses are facing unprecedented challenges trying to find qualified workers to fill jobs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports there are half as many available workers for every open job in the country. This highly competitive job market has created a shift in power from employers, who have long had the upper hand in recruiting new workers, to the job seekers, who can demand higher salaries, flexible work arrangements, and competitive benefits packages.
ECONOMY
Arkansas Business

Deutsche Bank Gains Control of Park Plaza Property at Auction

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas has gained control of the Park Plaza mall property in Little Rock after an auction Thursday at the Pulaski County Courthouse. Deutsche Bank, acting as trustee for Registered Holders of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Securities, filed the foreclosure suit against the mall's owners in March. The bank was the only bidder at Thursday's three-minute auction, offering the $100,000 minimum bid through another entity called RSS WFRBS2011-C3-AR PPM LLC.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Business

Katie Beck Named CEO of Arkansas Hospitality Association

The Arkansas Hospitality Association has announced that Katie Beck, a former communications director and spokesperson for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will be its next CEO. She succeeds Montine McNulty, who is retiring effective Dec. 31 after leading the industry group for 25 years. McNulty, 75, announced her intention to retire at a board meeting in July. She said in an interview this week with Arkansas Business that she has stuck around to help with the transition.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Canopy Maker Arning Companies Inc. Announces $5M Facility in Clarksville

Canopy and awning manufacturer Arning Companies Inc. of Cassville, Missouri has announced plans for a $5 million facility in Clarksville, Arkansas. The company has purchased a 168,000-SF facility that it plans to renovate and outfit with new machinery and equipment, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said in a news release. The project is expected to be completed by the end of February.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
Arkansas Business

Ark Angel Alliance Adds John Nabholz, Philip Tappan to its Board

Ark Angel Alliance has added John Nabholz and Philip Tappan to its board of directors. Nabholz is a longtime member and past chair of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Arkansas Science and Technology Authority Board and is currently chair of its Commercialization Committee. He is managing partner for the Health Tech Arkansas accelerator. Nabholz has been an active member of numerous investment funds, including Cadron Creek Capital and Cadron Capital Partners.
ARKANSAS STATE
comomag.com

November: Movers & Shakers

The Columbia College Board of Trustees has named Dr. David Russell the college’s 18th president. David has served as interim president since January 2021, and the promotion to president is effective October 1, 2021. David brings 30 years of service in higher education, including time as the chief of staff for nine presidents at the four-campus University of Missouri System and six years as the commissioner of higher education for the State of Missouri. Prior to entering higher education, David completed a 22-year army career in infantry, personnel management, and public affairs assignments around the globe, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. His personal military decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Legion of Merit.
COLUMBIA, MO
Arkansas Business

Service Plus Telecommunications of Russellville Sold

Kyle Jones purchased Service Plus Telecommunications of Russellville on Sept. 15 and now serves as its president, the firm announced Tuesday. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Kenny Biggs, former owner of Service Plus, remains as the firm’s general manager. Its office is relocating to another space...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR

