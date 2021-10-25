Flick Fact: When you land at Bloomington's CIRA, just how long is that runway?

Should all school-age kids get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine? That’s the question before an influential government advisory panel Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of kid-size doses for children ages 5 to 11. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also must sign off before widespread vaccinations begin in that age group.
WASHINGTON — All eyes are on Virginia, where voters have their say Tuesday in the first major election of President Joe Biden's term — one both parties are watching closely for lessons ahead of next year's midterm elections. Polls show a neck-and-neck race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police and others. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage...
A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — the most restrictive in the nation — was at the center of Supreme Court oral arguments Monday. Jan Crawford reports on the landmark legal battle and what it could mean for states nationwide.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
A chain reaction is being felt by passengers from coast to coast after American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights each day, raising concerns about holiday travel. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Nov. 2, 2021.
Roughly 2,300 members of the New York City Fire Department claimed they were sick and didn't show up to work on Monday as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers went into effect. All city workers were required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by...
Comments / 0