Aidan William becomes state champion in tennis singles

Springfield tennis player Madisyn Williams won 60 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Sept. 11. Their 60 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 2,413th...
Godfrey tennis player Alexis Williams won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for an 8,239th ranking. They started June...
Williams High School is the No. 11 seed in the NCHSAA Class 3-A dual team state playoffs for girls' tennis, according brackets released by the athletic association Monday. The Bulldogs (10-2) will play at No. 6 seed Fayetteville Terry Sanford (9-1) in a first-round matchup Wednesday.
Aidan William believes he is the No. 1 singles player for the second best team in Indiana high school tennis. William and his West Lafayette teammates had to watch as teams the Red Devils were better than advanced through the state tournament and ultimately to the state finals.
Tickets to watch Jack Stirn in the state finals must be purchased beforehand. https://gofan.co/app/school/IHSAA. Jack takes on Aidan William of West Lafayette at 10 am on Saturday. The finals is at Carmel High School – 2450 Smokey Row Road, Carmel, IN. Go Jack and Go Cats!
Springfield tennis player Madisyn Williams won 30 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. Their 30 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 2,900th ranking. Players earn points...
Dave Heitsch believes his doubles team of Jacob Flentke and James Bertheau could be a state contender. The Union boys tennis coach is basing that claim on past history. And that’s a good strategy because there hasn’t been a lot of recent history to go off. “It’s been like two...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team recently wrapped up a successful and record-setting year. Head coach Jason Olson reached his 1,000th career win, Ali Scott earned her 100th career singles win and the Raiders captured a state title. A ceremony was held Monday at Heier...
Virginia junior Natasha Subhash won the singles title at the ITA Atlantic Regional Women’s Tennis Championships, which wrapped up Monday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Subhash, who also won the title as a freshman in 2019, defeated teammate Elaine Chervinsky, 6-4, 6-2, in Monday’s final....
NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School girls’ tennis team is the Region 3 AA champion. The team finished the regular season with 13 wins and two losses. State playoffs began on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Results were not available before press time for this print edition of The Newberry Observer.
Minnehaha Academy sophomores Isabelle Einess and Ancele Dolensek are good friends and teammates. But, for nearly three hours Friday, they were competitors. And they delivered a heck of a competition. In the end, it was Dolensek who pulled through, edging Einess 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 via a 7-5 victory in a...
With testing and other mitigation measures in place, playing college football games did not contribute to coronavirus spread among players in the NCAA's Southeastern Conference last year, according to a study published Friday in JAMA Network Open. At some points in the pandemic, it wasn't clear that there would even...
Young Indian tennis players Niki Poonacha and Zeel Desai won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the National Tennis Championships 2021 on Saturday. The tournament was held at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Complex in the national capital. The 26-year-old Niki Poonacha won his third national title...
The WPTDeepStacks series concludes on October 25 and the Mini Main Event is one tournament that has caught our eye: the $200,000 guaranteed Mini Main Event. WPTDeepStacks #04 Mini Main Event is a $109 buy-in $200,000 guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em tournament. The Mini Main Event is a deep-stacked tournament in every sense of the word. Your $109 buys you 250,000 chips, and you play to 15-minute levels where the blinds start at 500/1,000/125a.
Godfrey tennis player Alexis Williams won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by August. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for an 8,880th ranking. They started August...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette's Adian William claimed the individual state title for tennis on Saturday at Carmel's Todd Witsken Tennis Center. William defeated Franklin County's Jack Stern and North Central's Alex Antonopoulos in straight sets, closing up a (29-1) overall season at RDP's one singles spot. The...
Godfrey tennis player Alexis Williams won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Oct. 16. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for an 8,966th...
Comments / 0