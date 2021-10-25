CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidan William becomes state champion in tennis singles

WLFI.com
 8 days ago

As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus...

www.wlfi.com

franklincountyathletics.com

Tickets for Tennis State Finals

Tickets to watch Jack Stirn in the state finals must be purchased beforehand. https://gofan.co/app/school/IHSAA. Jack takes on Aidan William of West Lafayette at 10 am on Saturday. The finals is at Carmel High School – 2450 Smokey Row Road, Carmel, IN. Go Jack and Go Cats!
CARMEL, IN
Columbian

Union singles players become top doubles team for shot at state

Dave Heitsch believes his doubles team of Jacob Flentke and James Bertheau could be a state contender. The Union boys tennis coach is basing that claim on past history. And that’s a good strategy because there hasn’t been a lot of recent history to go off. “It’s been like two...
TENNIS
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Stevens honors state champion girls tennis team

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team recently wrapped up a successful and record-setting year. Head coach Jason Olson reached his 1,000th career win, Ali Scott earned her 100th career singles win and the Raiders captured a state title. A ceremony was held Monday at Heier...
RAPID CITY, SD
Daily Progress

Virginia's Natasha Subhash repeats as ITA Atlantic Regional singles champion

Virginia junior Natasha Subhash won the singles title at the ITA Atlantic Regional Women’s Tennis Championships, which wrapped up Monday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Subhash, who also won the title as a freshman in 2019, defeated teammate Elaine Chervinsky, 6-4, 6-2, in Monday’s final....
VIRGINIA STATE
Newberry Observer

NHS girls’ tennis team is Region 3 AA champion

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School girls’ tennis team is the Region 3 AA champion. The team finished the regular season with 13 wins and two losses. State playoffs began on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Results were not available before press time for this print edition of The Newberry Observer.
NEWBERRY, SC
olympics.com

National Tennis Championships: Niki Poonacha, Zeel Desai crowned singles champions

Young Indian tennis players Niki Poonacha and Zeel Desai won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the National Tennis Championships 2021 on Saturday. The tournament was held at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Complex in the national capital. The 26-year-old Niki Poonacha won his third national title...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Become a WPTDeepStacks Champion For Only $109 at partypoker

The WPTDeepStacks series concludes on October 25 and the Mini Main Event is one tournament that has caught our eye: the $200,000 guaranteed Mini Main Event. WPTDeepStacks #04 Mini Main Event is a $109 buy-in $200,000 guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em tournament. The Mini Main Event is a deep-stacked tournament in every sense of the word. Your $109 buys you 250,000 chips, and you play to 15-minute levels where the blinds start at 500/1,000/125a.
GAMBLING
WLFI.com

Athlete of the Week: Aidan William captures individual state championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette's Adian William claimed the individual state title for tennis on Saturday at Carmel's Todd Witsken Tennis Center. William defeated Franklin County's Jack Stern and North Central's Alex Antonopoulos in straight sets, closing up a (29-1) overall season at RDP's one singles spot. The...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

