Aidan William becomes state champion in tennis singles

The WPTDeepStacks series concludes on October 25 and the Mini Main Event is one tournament that has caught our eye: the $200,000 guaranteed Mini Main Event. WPTDeepStacks #04 Mini Main Event is a $109 buy-in $200,000 guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em tournament. The Mini Main Event is a deep-stacked tournament in every sense of the word. Your $109 buys you 250,000 chips, and you play to 15-minute levels where the blinds start at 500/1,000/125a.

GAMBLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO